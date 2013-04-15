BERLIN, April 15 Qatar's aggressive sovereign
wealth fund is focusing its investment strategy in Germany on
companies selling in emerging markets as well as real estate, an
executive board member of the Qatar Investment Authority said on
Monday.
The QIA, the most active Middle East sovereign wealth fund
in recent years, is estimated to be worth around $200 billion
and has bought stakes in companies ranging from German sports
car maker Porsche to Barclays.
"Our strategy here in Germany is the need to focus on
companies that not only sell in Europe but sell also to emerging
markets," Hussain Al Abdulla told a Qatari business and
investment conference held in a hotel recently acquired by the
gas-rich emirate. "Also in Germany, we are focussing on real
estate."
The world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas has a lot
of spare cash to invest. Recent figures showed a budget surplus
of $26 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2012-13, or
54 percent of GDP for the period.
Abdulla said real estate prices in Europe's powerhouse
economy were well below prices in 1993 during the bubble after
reunification, making it a good opportunity to invest.
The QIA fund started focusing on commodities after the
financial crisis and looks at real estate like it does
commodities, Abdulla said. The QIA has invested billions of
dollars in high-end property in Europe, especially London, where
it owns assets including the Shard skyscraper.
Abdulla said it believed commodity prices would always rise
in the long run because the world population was on the rise,
fueling demand for natural resources.
He added that the economic atmosphere in crisis-stricken
Europe was difficult for foreign investors at the moment, but
Qatar would do its best to invest in the region.