DUBAI Nov 27 Spain and Qatar hope to sign early
next year an agreement to form a $1 billion joint investment
fund that would help the Gulf state invest in Latin America, the
Spanish ambassador was quoted by a Qatari newspaper as saying on
Sunday.
Negotiations on the agreement have been stalled for almost a
year by political uncertainty in Spain, but could resume once a
new minister of trade has been appointed, Ignacio Escobar said,
according to the interview with Gulf Times.
Mariano Rajoy was sworn in for a second term as Spain's
prime minister on Oct. 31, giving the country a fully
functioning government for the first time in 10 months after two
inconclusive elections and fruitless coalition talks.
Officials hope, Escobar said, that the investment deal can
be signed during a high-level visit to Qatar by Spanish
officials in the "first semester of 2017".
"This is very interesting for Qatar because the QIA (Qatar
Investment Authority) has said many times that they want to
invest in Latin America," Escobar said, in reference to the Gulf
state's sovereign wealth fund.
"It is a new market for them and it is full of
opportunities, and Spain is the perfect gateway for Latin
America."
The QIA has in recent years been seeking to diversify its
portfolio away from European assets, announcing in 2014 it would
put $20 billion into Asia. In September 2015, the QIA said it
would be involved in Qatari plans to invest $35 billion in the
United States.
Hassad Food, the agricultural arm of Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, said in February 2015 it was looking at possible
purchases of Brazilian sugar and poultry assets, although its
website does not list any investments on the continent.
