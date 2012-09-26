DUBAI, Sept 26 Qatar Islamic Bank plans to issue a dollar-denominated sukuk under its recently approved $1.5 billion sukuk issuance programme, lead arrangers said.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and QInvest LLC are mandated for the sukuk, a document from the lead arrangers showed.

No details were provided on the size of the sukuk.

Investor meetings have been planned for Asia, Middle East and Europe.

The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk in 2010.