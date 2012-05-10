* DB, Stanchart, HSBC joined by Barwa Bank and QInvest on
mandate
* Islamic bond follows $5 bln conventional issue in November
* Request for proposals sent to banks in April
(Adds comment, background)
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, May 10 Qatar has mandated five banks to
help arrange a new sovereign sukuk, four sources familiar
with discussions said on Thursday, the Gulf Arab state's first
Islamic bond in almost 10 years.
Qatar, the world's biggest liquefied natural gas exporter,
has picked Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank
, HSBC, Barwa Bank and QInvest for the deal,
the sources said, requesting anonymity because the details are
not yet public.
Qatar sent a request for proposals (RFP) to banks in April,
the sources said.
"The mandate is out. It's a government of Qatar sukuk and
the RFP was sent," said one banking source away from the deal.
The sources declined to provide any further details on the
sukuk because discussions are at an early stage.
Qatar last tapped global debt markets with a $5 billion
conventional multi-tranche bond in November, capitalising on
investor appetite for safe havens amid market uncertainty.
Its last foray into Islamic debt markets in 2003 raised $700
million from a seven-year sukuk which was joint-lead managed by
HSBC and Qatar International Islamic Bank.
Qatar's finance minister said in March that the state
planned one or two sovereign issuances per year on average, not
because it needed money but to help develop local debt markets.
The AA-rated borrower will now seek to tap solid demand from
abundant Islamic liquidity in the wake of successful recent
deals from the region, including Saudi Electricity Co's
$1.75 billion sukuk which attracted orders of over $15
billion.
Qatar joins a growing regional pipeline for potential sukuk
issuers. Banque Saudi Fransi, the Bahrain government
and Dubai Islamic Bank are all expected ahead of the
quiet summer season.
In April, Dubai priced a $1.25 billion two-tranche Islamic
bond.
Qatar's credit default swaps were trading at levels of 122
basis points on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data,
about 21 basis points tighter than at the end of February.
(Additional reporting by Rachna Uppal, Mirna Sleiman and Regan
Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)