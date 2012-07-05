(Corrects second paragraph to show Qatar top LNG, not natgas, exporter)

DUBAI, July 5 Qatar is planning the sale of potential dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, and has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings in Asia starting on July 9, arranging banks said.

The world's top liquefied natural gas exporter will meet investors in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on July 9 and 10.

A dollar sukuk sale may follow subject to market conditions.

HSBC Holdings, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Plc and local lenders Barwa Bank and QInvest are arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)