DUBAI, July 9 The Gulf Arab state of Qatar is
planning to issue a two-tranche Islamic bond, or sukuk, four
sources familiar with discussions said on Monday, as it
kicked-off investor meetings in Malaysia.
The world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter is
holding roadshows in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on Monday and
Tuesday respectively, arranging banks said last week, following
which a sukuk may be issued, subject to market conditions.
No indication of size was made available, which is usually
determined depending on investor feedback and appetite.
But market sources in the Gulf said demand for a sukuk from
Qatar, one of the highest-rated regional credits as well as one
of the world's wealthiest nations, would be high, allowing the
state to print a large deal.
Its last debt markets outing was a $5 billion multi-tranche
conventional bond in November, which attracted orders of about
$10 billion.
Qatar has hired HSBC Holdings, Deutsche Bank
, Standard Chartered Plc and local lenders
Barwa Bank and QInvest to arrange the investor meetings.
The sukuk is scheduled be this week's business, according to
the initial mandate announcement.
