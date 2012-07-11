* Prices $2 bln each in 5- and 10-yr tranches
* Pricing cheaper than a conventional bond
* Order books over $24 billion
By Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, July 11 Qatar sold the largest
dollar-denominated Islamic bond ever seen on Wednesday, taking
advantage of heavy interest in high-grade Gulf debt, which is
being sought as a safe haven from the global financial crisis.
The world's top liquefied natural gas exporter priced a $4
billion, two-tranche sukuk, attracting a massive order book of
over $24 billion. It was the Qatari government's first Islamic
debt issue for nine years.
The five- and 10-year tranches of the sukuk were each $2
billion in size. Qatar was able to sell the debt very cheaply:
the five-year tranche carried a yield of 2.099 percent and the
10-year tranche sold at 3.241 percent, lead arrangers said.
The wealthy Gulf state was benefitting from two trends.
Because of high oil prices, solid economic growth and
comfortable budget surpluses, the bond prices of countries in
the region have risen strongly over recent months even as debt
problems in Europe and the United States have worsened.
"The Qatari sovereign has a history of being a savvy issuer
and appears to be taking advantage of the extraordinary spread
compression we've seen in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) sukuk
over the last six months," said Akber Khan, director for asset
management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha.
The second trend is a hunger for sukuk among cash-rich
Islamic investment funds from the Gulf and southeast Asia, which
see relatively few attractive investments elsewhere in the world
as global markets sag.
Since interest payments are prohibited by Islam, sukuk are
often more complicated and expensive to arrange than
conventional bonds. The Qatar sukuk uses an ijara or lease
format, in which the issuer leases assets - believed to be
state-owned buildings and land - from a special-purpose vehicle
at a rate that allows investors to make a profit.
Islamic funds' buying has been so heavy, however, that most
debt issues from the Gulf this year have been in the form of
sukuk, which in many cases have been priced at lower yields than
conventional bonds of the same credit rating.
The yields on both tranches of Qatar's sukuk were about 18
basis points cheaper than they would have been if the country
had been selling a conventional bond, analysts said, basing
their calculations on the current market prices of its
previously issued debt .
BIGGEST
Previously, the world's biggest dollar sukuk was a $3.52
billion issue by Dubai property developer Nakheel Properties,
Thomson Reuters data showed. This was repaid in December 2009.
Qatar said it would use the proceeds of its issue for
general government purposes. The tiny country is embarking on an
intensive infrastructure building programme, which includes a
new airport, a seaport and roads, to prepare for its hosting of
the 2022 soccer World Cup.
The country normally doesn't issue debt in small amounts: it
printed a $5 billion, multi-tranche conventional bond last
November, and before that a $7 billion bond in 2009. It had not
issued a sovereign sukuk since 2003, when it priced $700 million
of seven-year paper.
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank
and local Qatari lenders Barwa Bank and QInvest were
bookrunners on the transaction.