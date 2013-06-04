DUBAI, June 4 Yields in Qatar's Treasury bill
auction fell on Tuesday to their lowest level since at least
October 2012 as demand increased to its highest in as many
months, central bank data showed.
Yield on the OPEC member's 91-day T-bills eased to 0.82
percent from 0.87 percent in May. It was down at 0.98 percent
from 1.05 percent for 182-day T-bills and at 1.04 percent from
1.09 percent for 273-day notes, data showed.
The central bank (QCB) drained 4 billion riyals ($1.1
billion) from the market, keeping the amount unchanged from
previous months. There is no available data from before October
because the central bank did not publish it then.
Total bids rose to 11.1 billion riyals for all three
maturities combined from 10.5 billion in the previous month, the
highest point since October 2012, when the QCB started to
publish full results of its monthly auctions.
The central bank has been holding monthly auctions of 91-,
182- and 273-day T-bills since 2011 but the volume of funds
drained through this tool has stayed constant despite a build-up
in surplus liquidity in the banking system.
In March, the QCB launched quarterly issues of local
currency bonds, giving it another tool to manage excess
liquidity as the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter
readies for heavy infrastructure spending in the coming years.
QCB Governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani told Reuters
in April that the QCB will if needed flexibly adjust the amounts
of local currency bonds and T-bills.
Funds parked by banks at the QCB's low-yielding deposit
facility hit a two-year high of 203.6 billion riyals in January,
though they subsequently retreated to 87.4 billion in March
before rising to 107.8 billion in April, QCB data showed.
Deposits in Qatari banks jumped 50.1 percent to a record
522.9 billion riyals in April, which was the fastest clip since
December 2009.
Loose liquidity pushed the average three-month interbank
lending rate down to 0.76 percent in November 2012, the lowest
since June 2011. It picked up again in recent months and stood
at 1.06 percent in April, according to the central bank data.