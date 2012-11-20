Nov 20 Qatar Telecom (Qtel), one of
the Gulf Arab region's largest telecoms firms, has signed its
debut Islamic financing facility, the operator said on Tuesday.
The $500 million deal, which runs for 18 months and is
structured as a revolving Murabaha facility, was provided by
Qatar Islamic Bank in a capacity as sole mandated lead
arranger, the former monopoly said in an emailed statement.
A murabaha is a sharia-compliant cost-plus-profit
arrangement.
Qtel, which operates in 16 countries across the Middle East,
Africa and Asia, has sent out requests for proposals (RFPs) to
banks for a syndicated loan of up to $1 billion, Reuters
reported on Thursday, citing banking sources.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)