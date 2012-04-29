* Q1 profit 711 mln riyals vs 811 mln riyals a year earlier
* Q1 revenue rises 7.6 pct to 8.03 bln riyals
* Qtel blames profit drop on FX losses from Indonesian unit
* Adds setails, background
DUBAI, April 29 Qatar Telecom (Qtel)
on Sunday reported a 12 percent drop in first-quarter net
profit, citing mainly foreign exchange losses, but the former
monopoly still beat forecasts.
Qtel made a profit of 711 million riyals ($195.29 million)
in the three months to March 31, down from 811 million riyals in
the year-earlier period.
"Net profit during the period was adversely impacted by
movement in the Indonesian currency," Qtel said in an emailed
statement. "Net profit decreased mainly due to foreign exchange
losses in (Indonesian subsidiary) Indosat."
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Qtel would
make a quarterly profit of 599 million riyals.
Quarterly revenue was 8.03 billion riyals, up 7.6 percent
from the corresponding period of 2011.
The former monopoly has operations in a dozen countries and
owns majority stakes in Kuwait-based Wataniya and
Oman's Nawras, which this month reported first-quarter
profit declines of 90 and 19 percent respectively. Wataniya's
first-quarter 2011 earnings were boosted by a one-off fair value
gain.
Qtel said it had 84.4 million customers on a consolidated
basis at end of the first quarter, up 11.7 percent from a year
ago.
Indosat - 65 percent owned by Qtel - accounted for 62
percent of this total, with the unit's revenues flat at 2
billion riyals in the first quarter.
"Market conditions in Indonesia have remained challenging,"
Qtel said.
Qtel said it had 2.4 million domestic customers, the same
as a year earlier. Qatar's mobile penetration is 132 percent, or
1.3 mobile subscriptions per person, according to the
International Telecommunications Union.
Quarterly domestic revenue rose 6.4 percent year-on-year to
1.5 billion riyals.
Iraqi affiliate Asiacell's quarterly revenue rose 19 percent
to 1.6 billion riyals.
Asiacell and two other Iraqi telecom companies - Korek
Telecom, part-owned by France Telecom and logistics
firm Agility, and Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain
- have yet to launch initial public offerings, depsite
being required to sell a quarter of their shares by Auguest
2011.
Qtel is keen to expand via acquisitions while also growing
organically in countries like Tunisia, Algeria, and Iraq where
its existing mobile and fixed networks need major investment,
its CEO told Reuters in March.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)