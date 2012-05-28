DUBAI May 28 Qatar Telecom has raised
6.8 billion riyals ($1.87 billion) from a fully subscribed
rights issue, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
The capital will be used for general corporate purposes and
to refinance existing debt, according to a regulatory filing to
the London Stock Exchange where Qtel has bonds listed.
"Qtel continues to optimise its capital structure to ensure
the financial efficiency of the company as it delivers on its
strategy," Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Saud Al-Thani, Qtel
chairman, said.
Qatar National Bank was lead manager for the
offering.
In April, Qtel said it had no refinancing needs and would
pay back maturing debt using its own cash, following reports it
was seeking a $2 billion loan to help refinance a $3 billion
obligation due in October.
The telco had 21.1 billion riyals cash and cash equivalents
at the end of March, its first-quarter financial statement said.
Qtel has approached banks regarding a $1 billion commercial
paper programme, which, if set up, would be a rare example of a
Middle Eastern entity using the liquidity management instrument.
The Gulf state's former monopoly beat analysts' forecasts
for its first-quarter results, despite reporting a 12 percent
drop in net profit on foreign exchange losses.
Shares in Qtel ended up 0.8 percent on Monday, extending
2012 gains to 22 percent.
($1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)