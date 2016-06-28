COPENHAGEN, June 28 Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish
conglomerate A. P. Moller-Maersk, will focus on
building on its operations in the North Sea and in Kenya, after
it lost the contract to operate Qatar's largest offshore
oilfield.
France's Total on Monday won a 30 percent stake in
a new 25-year contract to operate the Al-Shaheen oilfield, a
blow to Maersk, which has been operating the oilfield since
1992.
"Going forward it gives us clarity and gives us a good
opportunity to focus on building on our material business in the
North Sea, and in Kenya and other areas," the head of Maersk Oil
Jakob Thomasen told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Maersk has operations in the British, Norwegian and Danish
parts of the North Sea.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)