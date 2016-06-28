* France's Total wins contract to operate Al-Shaheen
oilfield
* Blow to Maersk Oil, which has operated the field since
1992
* Maersk Oil now looks like an obvious divestment target
-analyst
(Adds more quotes from CEO, background, analyst)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, June 28 Maersk Oil's
loss of a major oil production contract in Qatar this week
raises questions about the future of the company's oil business
at a time when parent A.P. Moller-Maersk has said it is
considering a break-up.
Maersk Oil has lost the contract to operate Al-Shaheen,
Qatar's largest oilfield, which made up 40 percent of Maersk
Oil's output last year.
The loss of the contract, which Maersk has had since 1992,
follows comments last week from chairman of the Danish shipping
and oil group about a possible split of the conglomerate into
separate companies.
Jakob Thomasen, head of Maersk Oil, told Reuters in a
telephone interview that the oil company would focus now on
building on its business in the North Sea, in Kenya and other
areas.
Analysts said that without the Qatar contract Maersk Oil
would probably be too small to be listed as a stand-alone
company, and that the business could therefore become a takeover
target for larger oil companies.
"After this Maersk Oil looks like a more obvious divestment
candidate," analyst Morten Imsgard from Sydbank said.
He said the price tag for Maersk Oil could be between 50
billion and 90 billion Danish crowns ($7.5-13.4 billion).
He also said that investors with a short-term view on Maersk
Oil shares probably would have liked it to pay out the money
from the Qatar contract to shareholders rather than reinvesting
it in other parts of the oil business.
Total won a 30 percent stake in a new 25-year
contract to operate the field on Monday.
When asked about the future of Maersk Oil, Thomasen referred
to the strategy review process at the group which should result
in an announcement before the end of third quarter.
Maersk shares fell almost 9 percent on Monday, partly on
media rumours of the contract loss. By 1152 GMT on Tuesday, the
stock was up 1.4 percent, in line with the European stock market
.
The Danish company had provided a "very competitive" bid,
but also one that would have generated a profit for the company,
Thomasen said.
Thomasen said that the conditions in the new contract were
changed a lot from the old one, and that Maersk already knew
before Monday's announcement that even if it had won the
contract the field would have played a much smaller role for the
company.
($1 = 6.7159 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)