Dec 28 Qatar's November trade surplus shrank 8.0 percent from a year earlier hurt by low natural gas and oil prices, Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics data showed. Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 12.2 percent to 11.64 billion riyals ($3.20 billion). QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 11/16 10/16 11/15 Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 18,720 18,745 20,826 Imports (CIF) 9,090 11,042 10,354 Balance 9,630 7,703 10,472 DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms) Exports -10.1 -14.9 Imports -12.2 6.5 Balance -8.0 -34.0 NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight. Previous figures are slightly revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)