Aug 27 Qatar's Ministry of Development, Planning
and Statistics released the following trade data for July on
Saturday, showing the surplus shrinking 52.5 percent from a year
earlier because of low natural gas and oil prices.
Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
fell 33.3 percent to 10.42 billion riyals ($2.86 billion).
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 07/16 06/16 07/15
Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 16,279 17,410 23,266
Imports (CIF) 9,585 9,169 9,182
Balance 6,694 8,241 14,084
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms)
Exports -30.0 -28.1
Imports 4.4 - 1.6
Balance -52.5 -44.4
NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.
