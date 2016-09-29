Sept 29 Qatar's Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics released the following trade data for August on Thursday, showing the surplus shrinking 35.7 percent from a year earlier because of low natural gas and oil prices. Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 23.9 percent to 11.25 billion riyals ($3.1 billion). QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 08/16 07/16 08/15 Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 18,072 16,277 23,589 Imports (CIF) 9,384 9,585 10,079 Balance 8,688 6,692 13,510 DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms) Exports -23.4 -30.0 Imports -6.9 4.4 Balance -35.7 -52.5 NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)