Sept 29 Qatar's Ministry of Development,
Planning and Statistics released the following trade data for
August on Thursday, showing the surplus shrinking 35.7 percent
from a year earlier because of low natural gas and oil prices.
Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
fell 23.9 percent to 11.25 billion riyals ($3.1 billion).
QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 08/16 07/16 08/15
Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 18,072 16,277 23,589
Imports (CIF) 9,384 9,585 10,079
Balance 8,688 6,692 13,510
DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms)
Exports -23.4 -30.0
Imports -6.9 4.4
Balance -35.7 -52.5
NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight.
