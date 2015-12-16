(Corrects to say the accord gives Qatar the option of
establishing a base in Turkey, not that it is actively looking
to set up such a facility, paragraph 6)
* Turkey, Qatar close ranks at time of turmoil
* Countries share similar positions on Syria, Iran,
Islamists
* Base will serve mostly as joint training venue
By Tom Finn
DOHA, Dec 16 Turkey will establish a military
base in Qatar as part of a defence agreement aimed at helping
them confront "common enemies," Turkey's ambassador to Qatar
said on Wednesday.
Establishment of the base, part of an agreement signed in
2014 and ratified by Turkey's parliament in June, intensifies
the partnership with Qatar at a time of rising instability and a
perceived waning of U.S. interest in the region.
The two countries, both economic heavyweights, have provided
support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, backed rebels
fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
raised the alarm about creeping Iranian influence in the region.
Both have condemned Russia's intervention on the side of
Assad's forces fighting in Syria.
The envoy, Ahmet Demirok, told Reuters that 3,000 ground
troops would be stationed at the base - Turkey's first overseas
military installation in the Middle East - as well as air and
naval units, military trainers and special operations forces.
The "multi-purpose" base will primarily serve as a venue for
joint training exercises. The agreement also grants Qatar the
option of setting up its own base in Turkey, he said in an
interview.
"Turkey and Qatar face common problems and we are both very
concerned about developments in the region and uncertain
policies of other countries ... We confront common enemies. At
this critical time for the Middle East cooperation between us is
vital," Demirok said.
One of the wealthiest countries in the world, Qatar is home
to the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East, Al Udeid, where
around 10,000 military personnel are stationed, though U.S.
interest in the region is perceived to be lessening.
Demirok said 100 Turkish troops were currently in Qatar
training the Gulf state's military. He did not say when the new
Turkish base would be completed.
"Today we are not building a new alliance but rather
rediscovering historic and brotherly ties," he said, referring
to the Muslim Ottoman Empire which, before its collapse in 1920,
stretched from eastern Europe to the Arab Gulf.
"With the perceived disengagement by the United States from
the Gulf, what we are witnessing now is a diversification of
potential allies," said Jean-Marc Rickli, a professor at King's
College London teaching at Qatar National Defence College.
"If you are a small state like Qatar you have an interest in
hosting several allies on your territory because it provides you
with an indirect security guarantee from your ally. Moreover, it
increases the costs for the aggressor of any potential attack."
Qatari officials were not immediately available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by William
Maclean and Richard Balmforth)