March 13 Qatar has begun talks with the UK
government to invest up to 10 billion pounds ($14.92 billion)
into key infrastructure projects in Britain, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday citing people involved in the
negotiations.
The Financial Times reported that officials and ministers
from both countries held talks over what schemes the Qataris
could invest in and whether a specific fund could be set up for
the same.
Although the 10 billion pounds investment figure was cited,
a timeline for the investment has not been agreed, the FT said.
Potential projects include power plants, road and rail
projects and even the Thames 'super-sewer' project under London,
the daily reported. The new 14 billion pound nuclear reactor at
Hinkley Point in Somerset planned by French utility EDF
was one of the schemes discussed, FT said.