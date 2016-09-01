By Tom Finn and Andrea Shalal
| DOHA/BERLIN Sept 1
DOHA/BERLIN Sept 1 The United States is poised
to sell $7 billion worth of Boeing Co fighter jets to
Qatar and Kuwait after years of delays, and it may start
notifying U.S. lawmakers as early as next week, four U.S.- and
Gulf-based sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The sales have been pending for more than two years, amid
concerns raised by Israel, Washington's closest Middle East
ally, that equipment sent to Gulf Arab states would be used
against it.
U.S. officials have criticised Qatar for alleged ties to
armed Islamist groups.
Boeing said it was encouraged by continued progress and
hoped to see movement on the two big arms sales soon. The State
Department said it could not comment on any ongoing
government-to-government arms sales.
Delays in the process have caused frustration among U.S.
defence officials and industry executives, who have warned that
Washington's foot-dragging could cost them billions of dollars
of business if buyers grow impatient and seek other suppliers.
The expected approval of the fighter jet sales comes as the
White House seeks to shore up relations with Gulf Arab allies
who want to increase their military capabilities. They fear
Washington is drawing closer to Iran, their arch-rival, after
its nuclear deal with world powers earlier this year.
"It is imminent. We expect a decision next week," said an
official from Qatar's defense ministry, who declined to be named
as he was not authorized to speak publicly.
An adviser to Qatar's military also said the deal was moving
ahead.
Neither commented on the cost or number of jets that would
be delivered.
The Pentagon and the State Department have been considering
the sale of 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar valued at
around $4 billion. They are also considering the sale of 28 F/A-
18E/F Super Hornets, plus options for 12 more, to Kuwait in a
deal valued at around $3 billion.
Sources said officials at both agencies had largely agreed
to the deals some time ago, but had been awaiting final approval
from the White House, which is now on board.
"A decision by the administration is very close," said one
of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Once the White House gives its formal approval, U.S.
officials will start to informally notify U.S. lawmakers before
sending a formal notification to Congress 40 days later, at
which point the deals will be publicly announced.
A third deal, the sale of F-16 fighters built by Lockheed
Martin Corp to Bahrain, remains under consideration, but
approval is not as far along, said one of the sources.
Qatar - home to the largest U.S. air base in the Middle East
- and Kuwait have ramped up military spending after uprisings
across the Arab World and amid rising tensions between Gulf Arab
states and Iran.
Both Qatar and Kuwait are part of a 34-nation alliance
announced by Saudi Arabia in December aimed at countering
Islamic State and al Qaeda in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Egypt and
Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Tom Finn; Editing by Sami
Aboudi, Larry King)