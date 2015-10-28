Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Qatar has announced
modest plans to reform its labor laws for foreign workers, but
rights groups said on Wednesday that the 2022 World Cup host
remains complicit in "modern slavery."
Foreign workers employed in Qatar, making up nearly 90
percent of the population, still need permission to leave the
country, keeping them at the mercy of their employers, said the
International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).
"Promises of reform have been used as a smokescreen to draw
in companies and governments to do business in Qatar as the Gulf
state rolls out massive infrastructure developments to host the
2022 FIFA World Cup," ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said
in a statement.
"The tragedy of 1.7 million migrant workers trapped in Qatar
defines modern day slavery," Burro said.
Legislation signed by Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani
on Tuesday will give foreign workers the ability to appeal to a
government committee if their employer will not sanction their
exit, local media reported.
Qatar is one of only a handful of countries including Saudi
Arabia and North Korea which force workers to obtain approval
from their employer or the state before being allowed to travel.
Businesses in Qatar lobbied to prevent major changes to what
was previously known as the "kafala" system of labor
sponsorship, fearing lost productivity and workers changing jobs
frequently.
The changes do not take effect until next year, an official
with Qatar's Ministry of Labor said.
Under the reforms, foreign workers on open-ended contracts
can change jobs without their employer's permission after five
years with a company but still need government approval, the
official said.
The Ministry of Labor could not be reached for further
comment after the close of business on Wednesday.
Foreign workers are prohibited from forming unions in Qatar.
The country plans to spend $200 billion on infrastructure
related to the World Cup and has imported hundreds of thousands
of construction workers for ambitious building projects.
Officials from Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch
both dismissed Tuesday's reforms. A representative of Human
Rights Watch in the Middle East tweeted that Qatar's reforms
"send the message loud and clear: we don't care about workers."
