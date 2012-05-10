LONDON May 10 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund
plans to increase its stake in Xstrata Plc to at least
10 percent, the Financial Times said on Thursday.
Qatar is expected to continue building its stake, currently
at 8.5 percent, to 10 percent and could go higher, people
familiar with the matter are quoted as saying.
The Gulf state is the second largest investor in Xstrata
behind commodities trader Glencore International Plc,
which has agreed a $37 billion takeover of the miner, due for
completion in the third quarter of 2012.
"It is all about getting a meaningful stake in Glencore,"
one person is quoted as saying in the article published on the
FT's website.
The share increase could make it potentially easier for
Qatar to mount a blocking vote against shareholders opposed to
the merger, the FT said.