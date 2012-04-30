DUBAI, April 30 Qatar Airways will defer delivery of its A380 superjumbos until it gets more details about wing cracks on the Airbus aircraft, its chief executive said on Monday.

European air safety regulators ordered checks in February for Airbus A380 wing cracks for the entire superjumbo fleet after safety engineers found cracks in almost all the planes inspected.

"We'll have to defer delivery of the A380 until more details are clear," Chief Executive Akbar al Baker said at a Dubai travel show.

Qatar has an order for five A380 aircraft pending.

The Gulf Arab carrier's chief executive also said the airline pulled out of talks with Spanair after Spanish regulators said state aid given to the loss-making carrier had to be repaid. Spanair halted operations in January.