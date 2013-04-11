CHICAGO, April 11 Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said he hopes that all five of the airline's Boeing Co 787s will be back in service by the end of April, a date sooner than other airlines have suggested.

Baker said he was confident Boeing's fix for the battery system that overheated on two planes in January would work. He said if it were not the right fix, the Federal Aviation Administration would not have approved testing of the fix.

On Tuesday, United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines said that it planned to begin flying Boeing's 787 Dreamliner five days sooner than previously expected, a sign of confidence in the jet's return to service after regulators grounded it in January over safety concerns.