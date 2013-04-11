By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
CHICAGO, April 11 Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Officer Akbar Al Baker said he hopes that all five of the
airline's Boeing 787s will be back in service by the end of
April, as confidence grows in the industry that regulators may
be close to declaring the jet safe.
Speaking at the launch of Qatar's service to Chicago, Al
Baker also said he thinks Boeing's fix for the battery system
that overheated on two planes in January will work. He said if
it were not the right solution, the Federal Aviation
Administration would not have approved the testing plan for it.
Boeing completed testing on April 5.
"The 787 has such a huge technological leap compared to
other airplanes that it was obvious that some kind of teething
problem will occur," Al Baker said in an interview.
"Boeing is very busy getting the certification process
finished and I'm sure they'll give you something very soon."
On Tuesday, United Continental Holdings Inc's United
Airlines said it planned to begin flying Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner on May 31, five days sooner than expected.
Al Baker, who has said he will seek compensation from Boeing
over the 787 problems, declined to discuss the terms he is
seeking
The fast-growing airline, which is enjoying a civil aviation
boom in the Gulf region, has an order for up to 60 Dreamliners,
30 firm orders plus an option to buy 30 more.
The company also plans to use Boeing's next-generation 777X
aircraft, which is still in development.
"I don't think the 777X would be around until the end of
this decade or early part of the next decade," he said, adding
that the 787's problems had not affected plans for other
airplanes that Qatar gets from Boeing.
Qatar Airways, 50 percent owned by the state of Qatar,
currently serves New York, Washington, D.C., Houston and Chicago
in the United States. The company will be able to fully join the
Oneworld alliance by October, Al Baker said, after which it will
have code sharing arrangements with other Oneworld members,
including British Airways.
Baker also said the new Hamad International airport, which
was supposed to be open for a soft launch on April 1, will be
fully operational by the end of 2013.