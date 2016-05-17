* In April Qatar said it owned just under 12 pct of IAG
* Qatar wants to increase ties to London -CEO
* Qatar plans to add destinations with new plane deliveries
-CEO
(Adds executive comment, detail on airline's U.S. and global
growth, bylines)
By Costas Pitas and Rich McKay
LONDON/ATLANTA, May 17 Qatar Airways has raised
its stake in British Airways-owner International Consolidated
Airlines Group (IAG) to 15.01 percent and may consider
acquiring more of the company over time, the airline said
Tuesday.
The move comes as the Doha-based airline undergoes a rapid
expansion globally, adding new flights to Los Angeles, Sydney
and other destinations, and partnering with other airlines to
complement that growth.
Qatar Airways said less than a month ago that it had raised
its stake in IAG to just under 12 percent from 9.99 percent.
Speaking at a press conference in Atlanta, Qatar Airways'
Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said he wanted to deepen links
to London, where British Airways has its main hub. The
investment has helped Qatar Airways deliver on its westbound
strategy, the airline said in a separate statement.
"This is the hottest news coming out of the bakery,"
al-Baker said. "We may consider expanding further within the
limits of the non-European Union countries."
Under current rules, foreign investors cannot own more than
49 percent of a European airline.
"Qatar can tap into IAG's extensive American network at
Heathrow and Madrid, whilst with limited exposure to the
Australasian market IAG can benefit from Qatar's increased
activity there," independent aviation consultant John Strickland
said.
British Airways announced plans last week for a new direct
route between London and Doha.
Al-Baker was speaking ahead of the June 1 start of Qatar
Airways' new service to Atlanta.
U.S. airlines have charged that the Atlanta flights will
lose money because Qatar Airways lacks a partner airline there
that can feed it passengers and fill its large aircraft.
Atlanta-based Delta and Chicago-based United
have cancelled flights to the Middle East and warned that
trans-Atlantic fares will fall because Qatar Airways and other
rivals have added flights in excess of customer demand.
Al-Baker said Qatar Airways would fill the flights because
"we have a very superior product and people are craving it."
"This is not the end of it," he added. "We have another five
locations to announce soon. We cannot announce them yet because
of delays with the Airbus."
The airline has delayed the launch of the world's longest
scheduled direct flight - from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand -
by two months because of the late delivery of Airbus Group SE's
A350 aircraft.
