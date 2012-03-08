BERLIN, March 8 Any stock market flotation
of Qatar Airways has been pushed back into the distant future,
the chief executive of the Gulf state's flag carrier said on
Thursday.
"I don't think it will be anywhere closer to five to eight
years because in our opinion that is the time it will take for
things to turn around," Akbar al Baker told journalists at the
ITB Berlin travel fair.
Qatar Airways indicated late in 2010 it was planning an
initial public offering (IPO) in early 2012 after three
consecutive years of profit. As recently as last June, Al Baker
had said the carrier could seek a stock market listing by the
end of 2011.
The IPO "will be postponed for a long time because we feel
it will take a very long time to recover from the economic
situation that the world is in today," he said on Thursday.
Al Baker said the IPO plan would have been to list 50
percent of the company's shares but limit foreign ownership of
stock to 20-25 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)