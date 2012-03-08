* Says flotation shelved for up to eight years
* Blames delay on global economic malaise
* Had planned to list half of company
* Sees high fuel prices and political unrest knocking profit
(Adds comments on profit)
BERLIN, March 8 Any stock market flotation
of Qatar Airways has been pushed back by several years due to
wider economic turmoil, the chief executive of the Gulf state's
flag carrier said.
"I do not think it will be any closer than five to eight
years," Akbar al Baker told journalists at the ITB Berlin travel
fair.
Qatar Airways indicated late in 2010 it was planning an
initial public offering in early 2012 after three consecutive
years of profit. Last June, Al Baker had said the carrier could
seek a stock market listing by the end of 2011.
The IPO "will be postponed for a long time because we feel
it will take a long time to recover from the economic situation
that the world is in," he said on Thursday.
Al Baker said the IPO plan would have been to list 50
percent of the company's shares, but limit foreign ownership of
stock to 20-25 percent.
He said profit would slump at the airline in the financial
year to end-March, with revenue hurt to the tune of almost $490
million from the Arab Spring uprisings and $515 million from
high fuel prices.
"But we will still have our nose above the water," he said,
adding he expected revenue of $6 billion, up from $5.1 billion
the previous year.
Al Baker said in June the airline made net profit of $205
million for 2009/10 and more than $230 million in 2010/2011.
The airline industry has seen several insolvencies this
year, such as Spanair in Spain and Malev in Hungary. Al Baker
said more would follow.
"I think quite a few airlines will go belly-up in Europe and
some other parts of the world," he said, adding Gulf carriers
were unlikely to fall into that category.
After buying 35 percent of all-freight airline Cargolux last
year, Al Baker said he would be keen to take more stakes in
cargo companies, but was not looking at present because of a
downturn in the freight market.
