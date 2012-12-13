(Removes reference to fuel line in first paragraph)

LONDON Dec 13 Qatar Airways has been forced to ground one of its three Boeing 787 Dreamliners after it found the same fault that recently forced a United Airlines Dreamliner to make an emergency landing, its CEO said.

"One of our Dreamliners has the same problem that the United plane had and I am very disappointed in Boeing," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in an interview at London's Heathrow airport on Thursday.

"We will demand compensation (from Boeing)... we are buying planes from them to use them, not to put in a museum."

He said the plane, which has been grounded since Dec. 9, would not fly until next week after a Boeing team had repaired the fault.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)