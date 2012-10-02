LONDON Oct 2 Qatar Airways will become the
first Gulf carrier to join the oneworld alliance of airlines
with an agreement due to be announced early next week, according
to sources close to the alliance.
The sources said Qatar Airways' membership of the alliance,
which includes IAG's British Airways and American Airlines
, will be announced at a press conference in New York on
Monday.
The announcement will be made alongside IAG chief
executive Willie Walsh, American boss Tom Horton and oneworld
CEO Bruce Ashby, the sources said.
Oneworld said it would not comment on speculation about a
forthcoming event. Qatar Airways declined to comment.
Alliances were set up in the 1990s to help airlines take
advantage of each other's marketing and traffic in the face of
tightly-controlled bilateral traffic rights, but so far the Gulf
carriers have refrained from joining as they build big networks.
The other two alliances are Star, which includes Lufthansa
, and SkyTeam, whose members include and Air France-KLM
and U.S. carrier Delta.