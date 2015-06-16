By Victoria Bryan
| PARIS, June 16
Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Akbar Al Baker on Tuesday accused the International Labour
Organization (ILO) of having a "vendetta" against Qatar and its
state carrier after the U.N. agency called for it to stop
discriminating against women staff.
The ILO published a report on Saturday detailing its
recommendations to Qatar on how the airline should change its
employment rules in order to end discrimination. The report was
triggered by complaints from global workers' rights movements,
the ILO said.
Rules cited as discriminatory included the requirement that
employees get permission to change their marital status, the
automatic dismissal of cabin crew members who fell pregnant and
surveillance of the employees' private lives.
"I don't give a damn about the ILO - I am there to run a
successful airline," Al Baker told Reuters at an aviation show
in Paris when asked about the ILO ruling.
"This is evidence of a vendetta they have against Qatar
Airways and my country. My country has responded to the ILO
accusations in a very robust way. We clarified the clauses in
our contract."
The ILO report said Qatar justified Qatar Airways' dismissal
of pregnant women by citing expecting mothers' apparent lack of
physical fitness to fly and inability to meet the job
requirements.
The report also said that Qatar Airways had introduced new
employee contracts in December 2014 that no longer state that
permission is required for a change in marital status.
Eighty percent of Qatar Airways' 9,000 cabin crew workforce
are women, the ILO said in its report, citing the Qatari
government.
"Protective measures should include action taken to ensure
that a woman worker does not lose her job during pregnancy and
that maternity is not a source of discrimination," the ILO said.
A spokesman for the Qatar government was immediately
unavailable for comment.
Qatar has been repeatedly criticised for its treatment of
its labour force as the country steps up construction ahead of
the 2022 World Cup.
In May, the government announced plans for labour reforms
but did not lay down a framework or timetable for the changes.
(Additional reporting and writing by Nadia Saleem in Dubai;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)