ABU DHABI Feb 25 Qatar Airways is open to
revenue-sharing partnerships with other airlines that are part
of its global airline alliance, including British Airways
, the chief executive of the Gulf carrier said on
Tuesday.
Akbar Al Baker said Qatar Airways was in talks with British
Airways, one of the founding members of the oneworld alliance,
on a codesharing agreement - in which the airlines would share
some flights - and was open to stronger partnerships in the
future.
"We will consider revenue-sharing partnerships with our
oneworld partners," Baker said on the sidelines of a business
jet exhibition.
"But it will not just be revenue-sharing but also
loss-sharing. We have to be able to support each other."
Qatar Airways became a full member of the oneworld alliance
in October last year, the only Gulf carrier to join a global
alliance. Oneworld was founded in 1998 by American Airlines,
British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas.
State-backed Gulf carriers are aggressively expanding their
global reach through partnerships with other global airlines,
while boosting their fleets.
Dubai's Emirates partnered with Qantas
last year, ending the Australian airline's 17-year alliance with
British Airways. Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways has taken
minority stakes in several airlines including Air Berlin
, Virgin Australia and Aer Lingus.
Baker said his airline was still looking for opportunities
to invest in European carriers.
"We get a lot of offers. We may look at them," he said
without elaborating.
DOHA AIRPORT
Wealthy gas producer Qatar has made huge investments in
infrastructure to establish itself as an international hub
before it hosts the soccer World Cup in 2022. The Gulf state is
building the $15 billion Hamad International airport, which is
set to open later this year and replace the current main
airport.
"We expect it to open in the second quarter of the year. The
move will be two phases," said Baker.
Low-cost airlines will move to the new airport first,
followed by full-service carriers. "We will move operations
overnight and would require the current airport operations to be
shut for about six to eight hours."
Baker also said his airline was looking to buy 10 more
aircraft for its business jet operations.
"We are putting out a request for proposal (RFP) for another
10 jets," he said, without specifying the time frame for placing
an order.