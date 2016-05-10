DOHA May 10 Qatar Airways has delayed the
launch of the world's longest direct flight -- from Doha to
Auckland, New Zealand -- by two months because of the late
delivery of Airbus A350s, an airline spokeswoman told
Reuters.
"I can confirm we are looking at February. It is due to
aircraft availability, specifically the delay of delivery of
A350s," the spokeswoman said.
Qatar Airways increased pressure on Europe's Airbus over
aircraft reliability last month, saying it had some "issues"
with the A350 passenger jet barely a year after it entered
service.
Its 17.5 hour service to Auckland had been due to start on
Dec. 3.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by David Goodman)