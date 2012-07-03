* CEO Baker says Saudi represents key growth market
* Says discussed new start-up plans with Saudi prince
* Says keen to invest in Saudi domestic market
(Adds detail)
DUBAI, July 3 Qatar Airways, the fast-growing
Gulf carrier, wants to launch a new airline based in Saudi
Arabia and is keen to invest in the kingdom's domestic aviation
sector, it said on Tuesday.
Chief executive Akbar Al Baker has had talks with Prince
Fahad bin Abdullah Al Saud about opportunities arising from the
kingdom's newly launched aviation liberalisation policy, the
airline said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia said earlier this year it would approve new
airline licences in September, ending years of speculation about
whether the country would allow foreign airlines to fly domestic
routes.
Baker said Saudi represented a key growth market for Qatar
Airways with an underserved market and need for greater domestic
air services.
Excessive fuel charges in Saudi and the government's policy
of controlling domestic air fares were hindering growth
opportunities for airline operators, he said.
Baker said the airline was keen to invest in the Saudi
domestic aviation market, and this was dependent on a rethink by
the government of certain factors.
National carrier Saudi Airlines and budget airline National
Air Services (NAS) now serve a domestic market of around 27
million people, and have struggled to meet demand.
But with a price cap on domestic flights, private airlines
have struggled with profit margins. In 2010, a third carrier,
Sama Airlines, was forced to suspend operations.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dan Lalor)