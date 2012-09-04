DUBAI, Sept 4 Qatargas is to shut two of the
world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) production lines,
known as trains, for planned maintenance this month, the company
said on Tuesday.
"Qatargas operates a rolling programme of planned
maintenance at its facilities. As part of this planned
maintenance, Qatargas Train 4 and Qatargas Train 5 will shut
down for planned maintenance in September," the world's largest
LNG exporter said.
"These necessary, planned and safe shutdowns are coordinated
with all parties of our operations, shipping and customers as
part of our annual maintenance planning."
The units can produce 7.8 million tonnes a year of LNG
each.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Alison Birrane)