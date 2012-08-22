* Qatar Holding to buy newly issued shares of CITIC Capital
* No financial details given; size of transaction likely
small
* CITIC is known mainly as a private equity and real estate
investor
(Adds analyst comment, valuation background)
By Samuel Shen and Dinesh Nair
SHANGHAI/DUBAI, Aug 22 A unit of Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund has bought a 22 percent stake in CITIC
Capital Holdings, linking one of the Middle East's most powerful
investors with one of China's top investment funds.
While the sum Qatar is paying for the stake is likely in the
tens of millions of dollars, the partnership could have a big
impact globally, given the hundreds of billions of dollars in
cash each fund has access to. CITIC manages $4.6 billion, but is
partly owned by CIC, China's own sovereign wealth fund, which
manages $482 billion.
The deal comes as Qatar has moved aggressively to put its
more than $100 billion in capital to work, at a time when
valuations across the globe are low, money supply tight, and
traditional investors hesitant.
CITIC Capital is the country's top alternative investment
firm, though it is known mainly as a private equity and real
estate investor. Its private equity arm has operations in China,
Japan and the United States.
CITIC's China investments include stakes in Harbin
Pharmaceutical Group, Jilin Grain Group and China
National Investment & Guaranty Co.
"For CITIC Capital, the transaction would help its overseas
expansion, given Qatar Investment's global network. For Qatar,
it would give it bigger China exposure, especially in the
alternative investment space," said Howhow Zhang, head of
research at fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
SEEKING GREATER ACCESS
For years, Qatar has shown interest in investing into China
and this deal allows it greater access. Qatar is applying for a
$5 billion quota under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme, the main channel for foreign investment
in Chinese stock and bond markets, the official China Securities
Journal reported on Monday.
Qatar's sovereign fund, known as the Qatar Investment
Authority, was the top cornerstone investor in Agricultural Bank
of China's $22.1 billion IPO in 2010. It
still holds $2.7 billion worth of shares of Agbank, China's
third-largest bank, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Not only will Qatar Holding provide us with an enlarged
capital base to fund our business expansion and investments, its
significant backing will strengthen our brand positioning
meaningfully as the most preferred and committed partner to
invest with, both in and outside China," CITIC Capital's chief
executive, Yichen Zhang, said in a statement.
CITIC Capital did not give financial details of the
investment made by Qatar Holding LLC, a unit of the Qatar
Investment Authority.
Asset management firms similar to CITIC Capital usually
fetch around 1 percent to 2 percent of their assets under
management. Even at a China premium of 3 percent, that
percentage would put the deal at just under $30 million.
Chinese financial conglomerate CITIC Group is also a
shareholder of CITIC Capital.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has traditionally preferred
investing in Western markets, picking up stakes in companies
ranging from car makers to banks. But it is also eyeing greater
exposure to emerging markets.
Qatar Holding is the investment arm of the gas-rich Gulf
state's wealth fund, with stakes in banks such as Credit Suisse
and Barclays, as well as miner Xstrata
and sports car maker Porsche. Last week, it
bought a 20 percent stake in UK airport operator BAA for $1.4
billion.
(Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Michael
Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)