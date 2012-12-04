DUBAI Dec 4 NYSE Euronext, the
transatlantic exchange, reduced its ownership in Qatar stock
exchange by selling an eight percent stake to the Gulf state's
sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar bourse said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf Arab state's
sovereign wealth fund, now owns an 88-percent stake in the
Doha-based bourse, with NYSE Euronext holding the remaining
12-percent stake, the statement said, without giving any
financial details.
The owner of the New York stock exchange had bought a
20-percent stake in the Qatar Exchange in 2009 for $200 million
as part of a strategic agreement to transfer knowledge and
develop the local exchange.