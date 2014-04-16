* Q1 net profit 335 mln riyals vs 291.2 mln a year ago

* Total lending up 30 pct year on year

* Profit slightly ahead of analysts' expectation

* Deposits rise 45 pct year on year (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, April 16 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) reported a 15 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, edging ahead of analysts' expectations thanks to strong growth in lending income and deposits.

The largest sharia-compliant lender in the Gulf Arab state by assets made a net profit of 335 million riyals ($92 million) in the opening three months of 2014, it said in a statement. This compares with 291.2 million riyals in the corresponding period last year.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters gave an average forecast for net profit of 327.7 million riyals for the period.

Operating income in the first quarter grew 14 percent year on year, driven by a 21 percent increase in income from financing activities to 580 million riyals, the bank said.

Total lending grew 30 percent year on year to 49.2 million riyals on March 31.

Lending growth in Qatar has been a major driver of banks' profits in recent quarters and is expected to remain high for the medium term as the Gulf Arab state spends billions of dollars on infrastructure and preparations to host the soccer World Cup in 2022.

QIB also registered a significant jump in deposits during the first quarter to 58.7 billion riyals on March 31. This was up 45 percent on the same point of 2013 and 17 percent higher than the beginning of the year.

The bank did not elaborate on why deposit growth was so strong, though it added that the increase had "significantly improved its liquidity position".

QIB said last month it had entered exclusive talks to buy a stake in Turkey's Bank Asya without giving further details except to say that it hoped to conclude the deal within the next few months. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon and David Goodman)