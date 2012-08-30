European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
DUBAI Aug 30 Qatar Telecom : * Says repays $3 billion syndicated term loan facility - statement * Says repaid facility using existing funds
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* MEDIAWAN ANNOUNCES ENTERING INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF CC&C, PRODUCER OF THE “APOCALYPSE” DOCUMENTARIES SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)