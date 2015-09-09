SYDNEY, Sept 9 Shareholders launched a class
action lawsuit on Wednesday against QBE Insurance Group
, Australia's biggest insurer by premium income, over a
2013 profit downgrade that wiped $2.82 billion off its market
value in a single day.
Law firm Maurice Blackburn said it had filed a case on
behalf of almost 700 clients in the federal court in Melbourne
seeking to recover more than A$200 million ($141.06 million) in
compensation from QBE for "shares purchased at inflated prices."
QBE stunned the market in December 2013 when it announced it
was expecting to post a loss of $250 million for fiscal year
2013 due to writedowns and unexpectedly large claims. Analysts
had expected a profit in excess of $1 billion.
The downgrade sent QBE shares plunging over 20 percent that
day.
"We have been approached by shareholders concerned that QBE
was less than frank and timely in informing the market," Maurice
Blackburn class actions principal Jacob Varghese said in a
statement.
QBE declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The lead plaintiff is Richard Bungey, a 69-year-old
semi-retired small-business owner who bought 1,300 QBE shares
months before the price collapse.
Last month, QBE posted a 24 percent rise in first-half net
profit and lifted its 2015 interim dividend by 33 percent to 20
Australian cents a share.
Shares in QBE, valued by the market at A$17.5 billion, have
risen about 19 percent year-to-date, and are on track for their
best performance since 2007. The broader S&P/ASX 200 index
is down nearly 4 percent this year.
($1 = 1.4178 Australian dollars)
