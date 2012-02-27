UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
SYDNEY Feb 28 Australia'a QBE Insurance said on Tuesday that long serving chief executive Frank O'Halloran will retire on August 17 after 14 years at the head of the company. He will be replaced by John Neal, currently CEO of QBE's global underwriting operations.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin)
