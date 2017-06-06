LONDON, June 6 QBE Insurance Group will set up a new subsidiary in Brussels to preserve its ability to operate across the European Union after Britain leaves the EU, the Australian business insurer said on Tuesday.

The insurer said it already has a branch in the Belgian capital, and will use staff there to take up roles in the newly formed company.

London will remain as the headquarters of QBE's European business, it said. (Reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Louise Heavens)