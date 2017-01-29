FRANKFURT Jan 29 German insurer Allianz
is in informal talks about the potential acquisition
of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete met with QBE's Chief
Executive John Neal before Christmas and has suggested an offer
of 15 Australian dollars ($11.30) per share, which would value
the company at A$20 billion, the paper said.
Talks between the groups were friendly but there were no
concrete negotiations about a deal yet, the paper said.
Allianz and representatives for QBE Insurance in Europe
could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Catherine Evans)