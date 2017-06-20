June 21 QBE Insurance Group said on
Wednesday its emerging markets division saw higher than expected
claims activity during the first five months of 2017, leading
the insurer to forecast a higher combined operating ratio.
The reasons for higher claims included more weather-related
claims in Latin America and a higher frequency of medium-sized
risk claims in Asia, the company said.
The group now expects a half-year and annual combined
operating ratio of 94.5 percent to 96 percent, compared with a
February forecast of 93.5 percent to 95 percent. A lower
combined operating ratio typically translates to higher profits
for insurers.
(Reporting By Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Stephen Coates)