* Earnings hit by higher claims in emerging markets
* QBE profit forecast cut by 6 pct - analyst
* Shares fall 8.5 percent
* 'People are angry' - analyst
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, June 21 QBE Insurance Group
said on Wednesday it would report lower than expected earnings
due to underwriting losses in its emerging markets division,
frustrating investors and sending its shares down by 8.5
percent.
Australia's No. 1 insurer by premium income said an increase
in weather-related claims in Latin America and a higher
frequency of medium-sized risk-related claims in Asia would lift
its combined operating ratio by 1 percent from earlier guidance.
A higher combined operating ratio translates to lower
underwriting profits for insurers.
"We estimate it is about a 6 percent profit downgrade," Shaw
and Partners analyst David Spotswood said.
"It is another stuff-up by QBE. The management, their track
record is in tatters. They have got a 20-year track record of
missing numbers and making mistakes."
The company did not warn of any problems in its emerging
markets business at its annual meeting in early May.
"They had their AGM and they were confident and a couple of
months later, bang," Spotswood said. "People are angry."
The company had been taking steps to boost earnings and
reinstate investor confidence after years of underperformance.
Those efforts include cutting costs, putting in place a
comprehensive re-insurance plan, changing management teams and
selling non-core or underperforming businesses.
QBE Chief Executive John Neal said in a statement the
company was "encouraged" by an improvement in the combined
operating ratio in Australia, New Zealand and North America as
well as a good performance in Europe in the first five months of
the financial year.
But he said the heightened claims activity in emerging
markets would drag down the company's results. QBE forecasts a
combined operating ratio of about 110 percent in the emerging
markets division. A ratio of more than 100 percent indicates
underwriting losses.
The company's overall combined operating ratio is now
forecast at 94.5 percent to 96 percent, compared with February
guidance of 93.5 percent to 95 percent.
The company forecast interim insurance profit margin to be
in the range of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent. It reported
insurance profit margin of 9.7 percent in 2016.
The insurer, which generates almost three-quarters of its
premiums abroad, said in February it expected the market to
remain challenging in 2017 though there were indications of a
modest improvement.
QBE shares are trading at the lowest level since March. The
company declined to comment beyond its statement to the market.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney and Anusha Ravindranath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)