SYDNEY Feb 27 Australia's No. 1 insurer by
premium income, QBE Insurance Group Ltd, on Monday
posted a 1 percent rise in full-year cash profit, beating
expectations, as it lifted prices and managed claims better.
Cash profit after tax increased to $898 million in the 12
months to Dec. 31 compared with $893 million a year ago, and a
$769 million forecast of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Adjusted for currency changes, cash profit was 12
percent higher than a year ago.
The insurer, which generates almost three-quarters of its
premiums abroad, lifted its final dividend by 10 percent to
A$0.33 ($0.2531) a share, 50 percent franked.
QBE also announced an on-market share buyback of up to $1
billion over three years, targeting no more than $333 million in
any one calendar year, to return surplus cash to investors.
