BRIEF-Creades Q4 operating profit down at SEK 138 million
* Q4 operating profit 138 million Swedish crowns ($15.6 million) versus 184 million crowns year ago
SYDNEY Aug 17 QBE Insurance Group, Australia's No.1 insurer by premium income, posted a 39 percent drop in first-half cash profit due mainly to higher claims, and lowered its full-year guidance on global pricing pressures.
Cash profit fell to $287 million in the six months to June 30 compared with $471 million a year ago and analysts' forecasts of $343 million.
The insurer, which generates almost three quarters of its premiums abroad, lifted its interim dividend by 5 percent to 21 Australian cents a share. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q4 operating profit 138 million Swedish crowns ($15.6 million) versus 184 million crowns year ago
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.