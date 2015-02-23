SYDNEY Feb 24 QBE Insurance Group, Australia's biggest insurer by premium income, on Tuesday announced a return to full-year profit but missed consensus expectations as a sharp fall in bond yields hit investment returns.

QBE posted a net profit of $742 million compared with a net loss of $254 million a year ago, when the company wrote down the value of its North American operations. Analysts had forecast, on average, an annual net profit of $761 million.

QBE, which operates in more than 50 countries, said its earnings had benefited significantly from an improved underwriting result in North America, but had taken a $324 million hit from a sharp fall in global risk free rates, or government bond yields.

The company forecast 2015 gross written premiums of $15.5-$15.9 billion, down from $16.3 billion in 2014 largely due to an expected strengthening of the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)