* FY net profit $742 mln vs $254 mln net loss yr ago

* Sees 2015 gross written premiums of $15.5-$15.9 bln

* Shares fall nearly 6 pct at one stage (Recasts lead with earnings forecast, adds analyst comment)

SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australia's biggest insurer QBE Insurance Group reported annual profit that fell short of estimates and gave much weaker-than-expected guidance for the current year, sending its shares down 3 percent.

The company forecast 2015 gross written premiums of $15.5-$15.9 billion, down from $16.3 billion last year, largely due to an expected strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

It also expects an insurance profit margin of 8.5-10 percent compared with market expectations of 10.5 percent.

"QBE results were slightly lower than expectations but their guidance is fair bit below market expectations. There will be more disappointment in the guidance for the year," said David Spotswood, Melbourne-based analyst at Shaw Stockbroking Ltd.

QBE posted a net profit of $742 million compared with a net loss of $254 million a year ago, when the company wrote down the value of its North American operations.

Analysts had forecast, on average, an annual net profit of $761 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

QBE, which operates in more than 50 countries, said its earnings had benefited significantly from an improved underwriting result in North America, but it had taken a $324 million hit from a sharp fall in government bond yields.

Its shares fell 3 percent to A$11.26 in a flat Sydney market. At one point they fell nearly 6 percent, the most since July 2014.

The stock is now unchanged from the start of the year, underperforming a 9 percent gain in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Swati Pandey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Edwina Gibbs)