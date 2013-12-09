* QBE expects net loss around $250 mln, NPAT cash profit
By Maggie Lu Yueyang
SYDNEY, Dec 9 QBE Insurance Group Ltd
said it expects to post a $250 million net loss this year due to
writedowns and unexpectedly large claims after weak crop prices
hit its U.S. operations, sending shares in Australia's biggest
insurer down 20 percent.
The profit warning was the latest in a string of earnings
disappointments from QBE, which has completed more than 75
acquisitions in the past 10 years to expand to 50 countries and
grappled with hefty claims from at least one major market for
each of the past few years.
The warning and resulting sell-off drew comparisons to gold
miner Newcrest Mining, which similarly suffered a slew
of profit warnings after writedowns on previous deals.
"It's a horrible situation, it's akin to what we have seen
from Newcrest over the years," said Chris Weston, an analyst at
IG based in Melbourne.
"If you are an investor, you are looking at consistent
disappointment from the management level."
QBE said it was putting aside more money for claims made a
year earlier from things such as workers compensation and
construction defect risks, while its North American crop
insurance business had also suffered.
"The record crop yield projected by the U.S. Federal
Government has not materialised, increasing QBE's exposure to
revenue claims as a result of the collapse in crop prices
(particularly for corn) after early season preventive planting
claims eroded the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation reinsurance
deductible," QBE said.
Corn futures fell to a three-year low in November as a
bumper U.S. crop and a proposal to lower the use of corn-based
ethanol in the United States dragged on prices.
QBE, which posted a net profit of $761 million a year
earlier, said on Monday it expected a net loss of around $250
million for 2013. It forecast a cash net profit after tax of
around $850 million for 2013. This is down from $1.04 billion
the year before, and about 28 percent below analysts' forecasts,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
QBE, which generates about 30 percent of its revenue from
North America, said it had already put in place a new executive
team for the region.
The insurer separately announced that Belinda Hutchinson, a
director for 16 years, would step down as chairman in March 2014
and be replaced by board member Marty Becker.
The downgrade followed a review of QBE's North American
operations that prompted it to increase its provision for prior
accident year claims and write down goodwill, intangibles and
other assets.
The revision was largely due to a $300 million claims
increase and $330 million in write-offs of identifiable
intangibles associated with QBE's financial partner services
business in North America, it said.
QBE also cut its an insurance profit margin to around 6
percent for 2013, from a previous guidance of 11 percent.
Shares in the insurer, which were placed on a trading halt
last Friday, were trading down 19 percent at A$12.50 at 0130
GMT, after earlier hitting A$12.25.