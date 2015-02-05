BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA DKK 320 mln, above expectations
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
Feb 5 Qbnk Holding publ AB :
* QBNK has entered into a partnership agreement with nearU, a digital communications agency with offices in Uppsala and Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gemalto nv - Gemalto’s secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)